A private legal practitioner has waded into the alleged multiple identities of the National Cathedral’s Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng

Francis K. Ohene of Eshun, Anderson Yebuah, Obeng & Co. in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh says as per the laws of the land, a person who deliberately uses different names with different birthdates on different documents is liable for prosecution

This follows accusations by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to the effect that the man of God wields different ID cards with different names

The woes of a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng are far from over.

The revered man of God is accused of having multiple identities after it came to light that he wielded different ID cards with different names.

National Cathedral: Ablakwa Embarks On Crusade To Expose Underhand Dealings In Construction Of Project

This comes after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa embarked on a crusade to expose underhand dealings in the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

That expose has over the last few weeks centred on Rev. Kusi-Boateng.

The NDC MP who makes claims against the man of God on his social media handles has had cause to back those allegations with evidence and has on several occasions shared some of the ID cards of Rev. Kusi-Boateng.

Threats of legal action against him have done little or nothing to stop the MP from proceeding with his crusade.

Okudzeto Ablakwa also added that the man of God known widely as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng also goes by the identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Lawyer Francis Ohene Shares Legal Perspective On Rev. Kusi-Boateng's Multiple Identities Saga

Francis K. Ohene of Eshun, Anderson Yebuah, Obeng & Co. has been sharing the position of the law on the multiple identity saga.

The private legal practitioner tells YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that as per the laws of the land, a person who deliberately uses different names with different birthdates on different documents is liable for prosecution.

“Where a person deliberately uses different names with a different date of birth, on different documents and uses all those identities simultaneously for different transactions, the question to be answered includes; what is the intention of the declarant, why does he have a different date of birth with a different name on one document and on another document, a different date of birth with a different name, all referable to the same person.”

Lawyer Ohene also spelt out the sort of criminal offence that can be slapped on an individual like Rev. Kusi-Boateng who bears multiple identities.

“Why has he not deposed to a statutory declaration to correct the inconsistencies? If it can be established that these declarations culminating in the inconsistent names were made under oath, then he has committed a criminal offence of Perjury and has exposed himself to prosecution. When he is found guilty after the prosecution, he may be sentenced to a fine or Prison or both depending on the gravity of the deceit.”

Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 states that: A person who is in possession of more than one national identity card that is intended to show the individual’s identity, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than four hundred and fifty penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than three years or to both.

Okudzeto Ablakwa: North Tongu MP Makes Serious Allegations Against National Cathedral's Reverend Kusi-Boateng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how the National Cathedral was hit with another scandal after Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng was accused of operating under multiple identities.

Ablakwa’s explosive allegation follows his earlier claim that the board of the cathedral project doled out GH¢2.6 million to a company called JNS Talent Centre Limited under questionable circumstances.

