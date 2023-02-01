The police have been accused of allegedly killing a Ghanaian man, a day before his trip overseas

This accusation was made by Perpetual Didier, a sister to the deceased, who said her brother was scheduled for his first trip overseas

In a Facebook live video, the woman narrated how the police allegedly brutalized and manhandled the deceased leading to his untimely death

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man who was scheduled for his first trip overseas has lost his life in mysterious circumstances.

The deceased identified as Shadrach Arloo was expected to embark on his trip to Germany on January 31, 2023.

Shadrach Arloo Image Credit: Shadrack Arloo

Source: Facebook

How police officers allegedly killed a young man on the eve of his first overseas trip

A routine visit to the West Hills Mall located at Weija however snuffed the life out of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to his sister, Perpetual Didier, some police officers allegedly manhandled and brutalized him leading to his untimely death.

The gospel musician who took to her social media handle to narrate the unfortunate incident amid intermittent sobs said her brother had a promising life ahead of him.

The teary singer took pains to chronicle the events leading up to the demise of the 32-year-old on that fateful Monday, January 30, 2023.

She said her brother, Shadrach, had before the last-minute shopping at the West Hills Mall, withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money for the items when he was accosted by the police.

The officers reportedly demanded he subjects himself to a body search as well as that of his bag which the deceased resisted.

Gospel musician chronicles events leading to demise of her brother

The gospel musician’s account further added that the deceased’s refusal to subject himself to the checks was borne out of the fear that an illegal substance may be planted on him by the officers.

His plea for him to be sent to the nearest police station fell on deaf ears leading to a scuffle between the deceased and the police officers who shoved him to the ground.

Perpetual further indicated that her brother hit his head on the pavement which sent him into unconsciousness.

As if that was enough, she said Schadrach was further shocked with a taser which led to his death.

The case has since been reported to the Kasoa SCC Police while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The musician’s call for justice for her brother has generated some emotional comments from social media users.

Rophina Boguu

Very sad

Nana Sarpomaa Nhyiraba Perp

Oh Sis. take heart so sorry for your lossJustice must prevail. This is too bad

Patricia Addy

Awwwwww. Am so sad. He must have justice

Thomas Kofi Korsah

My condolences to the family but justice will be served

Vida Adumbila

What a painful death ow So sorry for your loss Madam May God console you and the family

Odeneho Soto

So what kind of training do Ghana Police give to their personnel???

Don Capito

Hmmmmm I’m very sad dis morning. May God help us all to be out of dis country !!! We are not safe in our own country

Police interdicts officer who left gun in ‘trotro’ after taking GH¢100 bribe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, had been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service for negligently leaving behind a service gun in a commercial bus, popularly known as "trotro".

The officer, stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi, in the Western Region is alleged to have forgotten the gun in the trotro after collecting a GH¢100 bribe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh