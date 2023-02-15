The response of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to Gabby Otchere-Darko's criticism of her decision to join the protests by pensioner bondholders has been trending

The retired Chief Justice said she would not trade insults with a pin-brain, referring to Gabby when she spoke to journalists on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

"Pin brain", "Gabby" and "Sophia Akuffo" have been trending on Twitter since Tuesday

A word former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo used to describe Gabby Otchere-Darko on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, has been trending amid an ongoing public spat between the two affiliates of the current government.

Since Tuesday, "pin brain" has been trending on social media, in some cases switching places with "Gabby" and "Sophia Akuffo".

As of 08:30 on Wednesday, "Gabby" and "Sophia Akuffo" were among the top 10 trends on Twitter.

Why Sophia Akuffo called Gabby "pin brain"

Last week the retired legal luminary who was appointed to the Chief Justice by the present Nana Akufo-Addo administration took an unprecedented decision to join a protest against the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Justice Akuffo joined the protests to get the government to exclude pensioner bondholders from the controversial DDEP, becoming the first former Chief Justice to join a protest against a government decision.

She held a placard demanding that the government pays the yield on their bonds because pensioner bondholders use them to buy medicine, and pay utility bills and rent. She also slammed the finance minister for plunging the economy into a ditch.

Unhappy, with the former CJ's decision and comments, Gabby Otchere-Darko took to Twitter to hurl strong words at the woman who is also his kin.

The founder of the Danquah Institute felt the former CJ "erred big time" when she joined protests. He also said the CJ was not well-informed on the matters.

Sophia Akuffo says she won't trade insults with a "pin brain"

On Tuesday, Sophia Akuffo again joined the protests by the pensioner bondholders and when journalists asked her what she thought about Gabby's strong words, she clapped back.

"Insults? Insults is the weapon of the pin-brained. I am not going to trade words with pin-brains, I am sorry,” she said.

She added:

"[Gabby] cannot tell me what I need to do and what I do not need to do and it's as simple as that."

Sophia Akuffo and Gabby trend on Twitter

Ghanaians on social media have been intrigued by the whole issue partly because of Justice Akuffo's bold criticism of the government and her choice of words in replying Gabby.

The trend on "Gabby" has garnered over 6,000 tweets.

@MPKwarteng_ tweeted the following

"Insult is the weapon of the pin-brain." — Sophia Akuffo bruises Gabby Otchere-Darko Akufo-Addo father's side three, mother's side one. Ay3 kridikal! "

@fanti_boy commended the retired Chief Justice for not being a puppet of the current government.

"Gabby and Addo Dee want a puppet so they can loot the country more. God will keep exploring them."

@aqcosua felt the response by the retired Chief Justice to Gabby criticism is fitting.

"As for this one de3 e enter Gabby and the fact that it is coming from an elderly person where society won't be able to say that she disrespected him, sweetenings, me. Gabby never see this coming on the day of love and peace."

Sophia Akuffo calls Gabby a disturbance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the former Chief Justice slammed NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko for criticising her decision to join protests by pensioner bondholders at the finance ministry.

The retired Chief Justice told the media at the finance ministry on February 14, 2023, that the founder of Danquah Institute was a mere disturbance.

She said Otchere-Darko's comments were of no value to her and her personal decisions.

