An Accra High Court has ordered lawyers of the embattled member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral to properly serve Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The court on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, observed that the North Tongu MP had not been properly served and directed that the right thing ought to be done

Ablakwa has been hauled before the court by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng after he was captured on video kicking an injunction suit

A high court in Accra has ordered lawyers for Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to properly serve Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with a contempt suit.

The court on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, said the service on the North Tongu MP was not done in accordance with the laid down rules and processes.

L-R: Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng alias Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Image Credit: @Rasmubarak @prophetvictorkusiboateng1

Source: Facebook

Kusi Boateng files contempt suit against Ablakwa

This comes after lawyers for the Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, also known as Rev. Kusi Boateng filed a contempt application against the NDC MP who was caught in a viral video kicking an injunction motion.

However, when the case was called on Tuesday, it noted that Okudzeto Ablakwa had not been properly served regarding the contempt application and directed Kusi Boateng’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.

Ablakwa exposes Kusi Boateng

As part of Ablakwa’s work to expose corruption and underhand dealings by the Akufo-Addo government in the construction of the National Cathedral project, a company linked to the Kusi Boateng was said to have benefitted from what has been described as a shady payment.

This led to the NDC MP who also doubles as the ranking member of parliament’s foreign affairs committee focusing his radar on Rev. Kusi Boateng.

Those expose have unearthed how the revered man of God allegedly has dual personalities with different TINs, and ID cards among others.

Ablakwa 'vindicated' by GRA's letter on Kusi Boateng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) had released documents appearing to back claims by Okudzeto Ablakwa, that Rev. Kusi-Boateng has two separate identities.

The North Tongu lawmaker had petitioned the state tax collection authority to look into what he believed to be a deliberate attempt by Kusi-Boateng to under-declare his taxes.

And in a response dated February 7, 2023, the GRA confirmed that the two TINs belonged to two different people because the particulars presented to obtain them showed they had different names listed as mothers.

