A man stunned many Ghanaians when he shared a video showing an abandoned and rusty bridge in Ghana

The man confessed that he chanced upon the bridge on his way back from a trip and was sad to see its appalling state

He lamented the poor maintenance culture of Ghanaians and shamed those who travelled to Europe and America to take lovely photos of well-maintained bridges in those countries

A man with the TikTok handle @real_ofa_yaw got many Ghanaians bowing their heads in shame when he shared a video of an abandoned and rusty suspension bridge in Ghana. He posted the video with the caption, "Beposo London Bridge abandoned ‍♂️".

According to the man, he chanced upon the abandoned bridge on his return from a trip and was appalled to see its sad state. He added that the River Pra, which flows beneath the bridge, was also discoloured and polluted.

He strongly chastised Ghanaians who did not take good care of what they had at home but were quick to take cute photos of similar well-maintained projects in Europe and America.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of the abandoned bridge

Ghanaians expressed strong emotions such as anger and remorse when they saw the video. They made several comments under the post. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Menapa24 said:

This is not only the issue of the current government but all past governments. We had a government in power for over 20 years.

Nana qwame remix commented:

What we are doing to our country is bad oo... God, did you bring us here because we did something wrong?

#xanthosoma#sagittifolium remarked:

We have been voting for fools since 19 Kwadwo hohooo

Starboy Malta added:

Ko bibini leaders di3 gyimiiiii saaa

