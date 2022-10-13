Former President John Dramani Mahama has broken the silence on his political future

He says a concrete decision has not been taken yet and will only be made next year

This revelation from the former President comes at a time there is intense jostling and lobbying for him to contest for the party's 2024 flagbearer slot

The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stirred the hornet's nest regarding his future political ambitions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, widely tipped by many to contest the flagbearer slot for the NDC, says no decision has been taken on whether to seek reelection or not.

I Will Decide Whether To Contest As NDC Flagbearer Early Next Year - Mahama

According to him, he'll lay to rest speculations on the subject matter early next year when the party goes to the polls to elect a flagbearer.

Speaking in an interview with VOA's Straight Talk Africa, the former President said it is good to keep people in suspense and added that he hasn't decided whether to run again in the 2024 elections.

"..... a decision will be taken early next year in the first quarter. That's when we hold our party's primaries for the presidential candidacy and then we will see," he said.

This revelation from former President Mahama comes amid intense jostling and lobbying from some party supporters for him to contest.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu Declare Intention To Contest NDC Flagbearer Slot

Already a former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu have declared their intentions to contest for the slot.

However, some pundits and political analysts have tipped the former President to ease past both candidates.

Mahama To Be Dragged To Supreme Court Over Bid To Contest 2020 Polls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that moments after Mr Mahama declared his intentions to run again for office in 2020, the Member of Parliament for Subin threatened to sue him in a court of law.

Eugene Boakye Antwi threatened to file a motion at the Supreme Court for an interpretation of the former President's re-election ambitions.

The suit, according to him, will seek an interpretation of the eligibility of the former president to contest for the presidency in the 2020 elections.

