A former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has opened up on the circumstances leading to his suspension from the party in 2015

Kwabena Agyapong says had he gone public to make any pronouncements on the matter, the party would have lost the 2016 polls

Mr Agyapong, together with former chairman Paul Afoko were in 2015 suspended from the NPP for acts said to be detrimental to the interest of the party

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed how his silence on his suspension from the party boosted their 2016 chances.

According to him, he decided not to go public and make any pronouncements on the matter so as not to hurt the party's chances in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kwabena Agyapong describes 2015 suspension as illegitimate

He described the suspension as an illegitimate and unfortunate one which had the potential to mar the party's fortunes.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, he said his silence at the time largely contributed to ensuring the party's peace and unity in the buildup to the 2016 polls.

"I chose not to speak at the time not because I endorsed what happened but because of my love for this party and also because we had done all the groundwork with our internal arrangements and successful campaigns across the constituencies with just five constituencies left to cover."

NPP suspends Agyapong and Afoko

Mr Agyapong and then national chairman Paul Afoko were in 2015 suspended from the NPP for acts said to be detrimental to the party's interest.

Unlike Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong joined the campaign trail of president Nana Akufo-Addo's 2020 reelection bid.

Kwabena Agyepong to contest NPP presidential race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Agyepong had declared his intention to contest the governing party's presidential primaries slated for 2023.

He disclosed that he wants to lead the party and eventually become president of Ghana because of his dedication to humanity. He said he also wants to advance the ideals of the NPP.

Kwabena Agyepong told Accra-based Citi TV that he has the support of the party grassroots to lead the party.

