The German ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has urged the Akufo-Addo administration to reduce the size of the government if they want their appeals for debt relief from industrialised countries to be taken seriously

Daniel Krull stated that the size of the Ghanaian government size was bigger than that of his home country, Germany, which was one of the biggest economies in the world

The ambassador added that a decrease in Ghana's government size and a reduction in the country's spending were important steps towards reviving the economy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has encouraged the Akufo-Addo-led administration to slash its spending and the size of government if it truly needs Germany to persuade China and the international community to agree to a debt relief plan.

Daniel Krull advises Ghana to reduce its government size. Photo credit: mfwa.org and @GermanAmbGhana

Source: UGC

Ghana has been pleading with Germany for the last month to get China to agree to a conference of creditors to decide on a debt reduction plan for the nation.

Speaking to the media last Friday, Krull said it was bizarre that Ghana continued to run a government larger than that of Germany while pleading for assistance from the international community.

The ambassador stated that a decrease in the size of the government was needed, considering the deteriorating economic circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He explained:

“I only can compare with other countries like my own and I can just come to the conclusion that the number is much higher than in my country. So that might bring me to the conclusion that maybe there’s room for improvement

Krull emphasised that apart from the fixing the size of the government, Ghana should also work to reduce its budget spending. He argued that although a budget is essential to the operation of the national economy, it could be drastically reduced without harming national development.

Akufo-Addo passionately appeals to Germany to beg China to support Ghana's debt restructuring programme

YEN.com.gh earlier reported about how Ghana's President Akufo-Addo made a passionate plea for Germany to convince China about Ghana's debt restructuring programme. The debt restructuring program is a requirement of the IMF that Ghana must meet to secure a $3 billion economic rescue package. China is an ad hoc member of the Paris Club, which Ghana is now contacting for assistance to help reverse its declining economic growth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh