Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he feels guilty when he sees graduates suffer in Ghana whiles his kids schooled abroad

He made the revelation while talking about the high rate of unemployment in the country, which has left many jobless

The lawmaker stressed that the most important thing is creating jobs for the teeming number of unemployed graduates

Ghanaian businessman and politician representing Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has lamented the negative impacts of the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

Kennedy Agyapong shows concern for unemployed graduates in Ghana.

The lawmaker who hopes to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated that he always gets depressed when he contrasts the living circumstances of Ghanaian graduates with those of graduates elsewhere.

On February 24, 2023, he stated in an interview for Peace FM's evening news that he always feels bad about the living conditions of Ghanaian graduates who are jobless and unable to support themselves in their own nation.

He compared the living situation of graduates in Ghana to all of his children who went to school abroad are now successfully employed and leading comfortable lives.

He explained:

The most important thing is how we will create jobs for the youth in this country because I feel guilty that my children in America finish school and are gainfully employed. But here, the youth finish university and have no jobs to do

He pleaded with NPP delegates to support him to realise his ambition of becoming president because he is ready to provide jobs for young people.

He argued for his ambition to be president by claiming that as an MP, he created several possibilities from which people gained and that, if elected, he would take dramatic measures to eradicate poverty.

Youth unemployment: Education Minister laments thousands are graduating for jobs that don’t exist

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, laments the high graduate unemployment rate in the nation and claims it is due to the type of tertiary schools' course offerings. He continues by saying that the majority of the courses don't match the needs of business and the employment market.

