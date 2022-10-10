Prince David Osei has expressed displeasure at the state of the country under the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo

On his Instagram account, he posted a photo dump of news reports on recent financial crises the country is facing

The popular actor poured out his heart in his address to the president as he highlighted the suffering of Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei is unhappy with the country's state. The actor expressed concern about the high cost of food, the exchange rate of the Cedi to the Dollar, and the country's 402 billion dollars debt.

Prince David Osei addresses President Nana Akufo-Addo Photo Source: @princedavidosei

Source: Instagram

The frustrated movie star took to Instagram to express his disappointment and state his grievances, adding that he regretted supporting and believing in the government. Prince David Osei shared screenshots of news reports on the dwindling state of the economy. He wrote;

I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating

Prince David Osei also gave the government a request, asking for things to be improved by December, or he would take action.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together..

The actor's post comes years after mobilising some Ghanaian actors to campaign for President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 elections. Prince David Osei and other movie stars then hit the road, asking people to vote for the New Patriotic Party with the 4More4Nana slogan.

Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin, Shugatiti, and Kalybos Spotted Chilling In Spain

In other news, Ghanaian movie stars Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin, Shugatiti, and Kalybos had the time of their lives vacationing in Madrid, the capital city of Spain. The four celebrities were on tour in the European country, a trip organised by Prince David Osei's travel and tour agency.

The movie stars visited historic tourist attractions and took a stroll in the streets of Madrid. They also visited a luxurious hotel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh