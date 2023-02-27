A minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana has slammed the government for taking decisions that have brought untold hardship to citizens

Dr Solomon Nortey mounted the pulpit on Sunday, February 26, 2023, with a sermon that was hard-hitting and very critical of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration

In the sermon that has gone viral, he recounted, for instance, that the banking sector clean-up caused a 73-year-old man with over two million cedis investments to get locked forcing him to beg for money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An ordained reverend minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana Dr Solomon Nortey has described the Nana Akufo-Addo government as wicked because of the widespread complaints about economic hardship by Ghanaians.

Rev Nortey, who disclosed that he has worked on some boards of state agencies in previous administrations, took to the pulpit last Sunday, February 27, 2023, to slam some of the decisions taken under the current administration that has left both young and old in severe economic distress.

Rev Solomon Nortey (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nanakwaw.fraiku and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

During the hard-hitting sermon that has since gone viral, Rev Nortey noted, for instance, that the banking sector clean-up left a lot of people disadvantaged.

"A [73-year-old] man who has over GH¢2 million in investments came kneeling down...and begging for GH¢500 to go and buy m*dication because of the banking sector clean-up. What kind of country is this?" he quizzed during his no-holds-barred sermon.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He explained that during the banking sector clean-up that lasted many months, he was in his office one day when the old man parked his Mercedes Benz in the car park and walked quietly to him.

"He came there because he said he’s been monitoring me and someone had said that I was coming to the office that day and he knows that because I am a man of God I can help with his situation. It was someone who gave him a coupon to buy fuel to be able to come to see me," he said.

Although he did not conclude how the story ended, he recounted the moving story to illustrate the many poor calls under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The banking sector clean-up started in 2017 and resulted in the closure of some banks or the take-over of others.

The government has said the clean-up was important to ensure the "orderly exit of insolvent institutions to protect depositors' funds and also ensure the safety and soundness of the banking sector which was in a state of distress." Many experts have, meanwhile, described the clean-up as excessive and unnecessary.

"A few will benefit and the masses will be suffering because the people in positions of authority are wicked and evil. Anytime you see a people suffering, it is an indication that leadership is wicked," Rev Nortey was blunt.

Popular social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, posted the viral video on Facebook and captioned it "Holy Vaulence".

Rev Nortey fumes over ‘nonsense’ going on in Akufo-Addo administration

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story from the same sermon by the Methodist pastor that he fumed with rage at current happenings in the country.

According to Rev. Dr Solomon Nortey, the governance style of president Akufo-Addo and his appointees is nothing to write home about.

Dr Nortey minced no words when he heavily slammed the NPP government for the current economic crisis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh