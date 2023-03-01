Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the key presidential aspirants in the recent Nigeria elections to maintain the peace and stability of the country

This follows the election of the APC's Bola Tinubu as the victor in the hotly contested Nigerian polls

The collation process of the elections was widely condemned by the opposition parties and other observer groups, including the European Union and former president Olusegun Obasanjo who alleged fraud

Following the election of the governing APC's Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria, various local and international bodies have appealed for calm and restraint among the Nigerian populace.

Former president John Dramani Mahama is the latest of such persons to add his voice to the calls.

L-R: Former president Mahama and Bola Tinubu, the former prez, Peter Obi and other officials (top right); the former prez and Atiku Abubakar and other officials (top left)

Source: Twitter

Ensure peace and sanctity of Nigeria is maintained - Mahama to victors, losers

Taking to his social media handle with accompanying images of the candidates he interacted with, the former president, the leader of the West African Elders Forum, who also observed the polls, urged the victors and losers to ensure the peace and sanctity of Nigeria is maintained.

"I led the West African Elders Forum to meet with the four key presidential candidates in Saturday's Nigerian election. Our message to all the candidates, during our engagements between Sunday and Tuesday, was to maintain the peace and stability of Nigeria," he said.

The former president's comments have drawn varied reactions on social media, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

