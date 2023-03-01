The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, has announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner

Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

He announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

Meanwhile, the INEC chief has also announced that Tinubu will be presented with the Certificate of Return in the latter part of Wednesday, specifically 3pm.

APC thanks Nigerians for electing Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, the ruling party has swiftly taken to its official Twitter handle to thank Nigerians for voting for its candidate, Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Thank You Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Elect of Nigeria," the ruling party tweeted.

