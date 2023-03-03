A Ghanaian man has highlighted the benefits of donating to support the National Cathedral project

The man, in sharing his testimony, said he donated 100 cedis, but what God did for him in return for being a donor can't be quantified

Netizens who reacted to the post shared diverse opinions, with some saying God doesn't need money to save anybody

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after he donated to the National Cathedral project and shared how his faith saved his son's life.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons shared a comment of Alexander Nii Addison, a donor who highlighted the benefits of supporting the National Cathedral.

The man said he believed his decision to pay 100 cedis as a donation to support the Cathedral saved his son's life after the robbers attacked him at gunpoint.

“I listened to Rev Dr Joyce Aryee on Oman FM speaking about the importance of Ghana’s National Cathedral. I was touched and supported with a GHC100.00.

“A few days later, my son was attacked by armed robbers at gunpoint. To the Glory of God, my son was saved. I believe my GHC100.00 donation to support this project saved my son’s life,” the testimony added.

At the moment National Cathedral has stalled due to a lack of funding.

Ghanaians react to National Cathedral project

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comment by the man.

@efo_edem1:

GOG has so far pumped millions of dollars into the construction of the cathedral nanso we are worse off. No miracle. No testimony. Is gov’t donating wrongly?

@gudrichie:

perhaps Ghana police should not have a budget at all, after all the national cathedral will prevent crime and serve justice.

@BotchwayKenn:

Dey there, people will believe this story wai remember they still attend Agrada’s church even. We really have a long way to go.

@ayimind:

God too en charges be high ooh 100ghc to save a life make e make 10ghc Po eh...

@KofiSumish:

We very interesting people. We've eaten all our cake and still behave as if its now being prepared.

Minority blocks GH¢80 million funding National Cathedral

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that despite the government's desire to expend scarce funds on constructing a national cathedral, the Minority is ensuring that does not happen.

A member of the committee and the legislator for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, explained that the committee rejected the allocation because members were not impressed by the documents presented to back the budget.

"We have voted against it and we are saying that this is not the time for us to be spending that huge sum of money on building a cathedral," Sulemana told the media.

