A Ghanaian man has expressed his outrage at the numerous luxury cars that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used to attend a 30-minute interview

The video on TikTok showed a motorcade of five police motorcycles and several luxury cars with armed security

The man asserted that the President did not need many cars to attend a simple interview since the luxury vehicles are fueled by the taxes of ordinary Ghanaians

A TikTok page with the handle @fixghananow shared a video on social media showing how a man expressed anger at the number of luxury V8 cars President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used to attend a short interview at a radio station.

Man laments President Akufo-Addo's luxury cars to attend a short interview. Photo credit: @fixghananow and /presidency.gov.gh

In the video, the man asked netizens to count the cars in the motorcade, consisting of over fifteen V8 luxury vehicles and five motorcycles.

According to the man, President Akufo-Addo did not need many cars, especially when the taxes of ordinary Ghanaian citizens fueled them. He added that the country boasts several natural resources yet lacks first-class developmental projects.

Netizens react to the video of the presidential motorcade

Several netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions and commented to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Kobby Cypher218 said:

The story has always been the same for every president in this country.

Victor Oppong Jnr commented:

How many MPs and Ministers escort him? Are their cars his car? Common sense is common but not common to common people

Nana Asare remarked:

In my humble opinion, those defending this act of the president are being mischievous . He’s just going on a radio tour. At most, three or four cars are ok

ANDOH E ( LORD G) added:

It is called 'keep the president alive'. He is the first gentleman on the land, so he deserves it ‍♀️

Source: YEN.com.gh