Mahama has said he possesses the critical experience needed to bring Ghana back to winning ways after the Nana Akufo-Addo government plunged it into chaos

The former president, who is aspiring to return as President said at the launch of his campaign on March 2, 2023, that he will be the kind of president Ghanaians want

He also jabbed the current government for being callous to Ghanaians and clueless about how to properly run the country

Former president John Dramani Mahama, who is now the first person to launch his presidential campaign for the 2024 polls, has said the current state of the country needs an experienced person like himself to run affairs.

Mocking his opponents in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming presidential primaries on May 13, 2023, he suggested that, unlike his opponents who do not have an experience as a President, he is the best candidate to bring the party back to power.

"At this stage, Ghana demands experience not experiment...Ghana does not need a try me too leader,” he said on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and received a thunderous applause and loud tooting of vuvuzelas from party supporters at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Science at Sokode in the Volta Region.

He also promised to rise to the occasion and become the leader who will solve the country's many government problems, especially the economic crisis.

"I’m ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for," he promised.

Speaking in his usual calm but bold manner, the former president of Ghana who ruled from 2012 to 2016 when Nana Akufo-Addo beat him at the polls, disclosed that he has learned a lot in the close to eight years that he has observed the current government.

"This government has been clueless and callous," he jabbed the widely-critised Akufo-Addo administration.

Many political analysts, members of the opposition and ordinary Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo has failed to live up to expectations and cite the current debilitating economic crisis. Others also blame the president for the heightened perception of corruption and nepotism in the current government.

Mahama, Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu to contest NDC flagbearer race

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous report that former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu will have to pay GH¢550,000 to contest as NDC flagbearer.

This was the outcome of the party’s Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting agreed on modalities for the elections and first slated May 6, 2023, to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 polls, however, the date was later moved to May 13.

