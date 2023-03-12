Lydia Seyram Alhassan delivered a speech in Parliament on March 10, 2023, to mark this year's International Women's Day

In that speech, she praised Nana Akufo-Addo's free SHS programme and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Girls In ICT policy initiatives for advancing the progress of women

She, however, lamented the persistence of sexist and patronage-based political culture in Ghana's politics as a major challenge to efforts to advance the interests of women

Lawmaker for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has singled out president Nana Akufo-Addo and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for special mentions in a speech to mark this year's International Women's Day.

The event was celebrated in Ghana and across the globe on March 8, 2023, under the theme, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality." The event celebrates social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Delivering a speech in Parliament on Friday, March 10, 2023, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, who is also the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, said initiatives rolled out by the president and Owusu-Ekuful have advanced the interests of young girls.

L-R: Lydia Seyram Alhassan delivering the speech in Parliament, and the MP and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful together at a funeral in 2019. Source: Facebook/@LydiaSAlhassan, @Ursula Owusu

For Nana Akufo-Addo, she said the following to acknowledge his achievements:

Free SHS has removed barriers to female education, just like the free maternal health care policy under former president John Agyekum Kufuor in 2008 improved maternal health care delivery significantly.

For Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West, Lydia Alhassan noted the following:

"We in Ghana are fortunate to have one of our own, Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, a minister and gender activist who is championing the ‘Girls-in- ICT (GIICT) Initiative."

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP said this year, the GIICT programme will cover five regions, and train 500 ICT teachers and 5,000 young girls.

Touching on challenges to the advancement of women, she told Parliament on Friday that the sexist and patronage-based political culture in Ghana's politics remains a major problem.

She also said gendered economic and household inequalities remain great bottlenecks for the participation of women in the governance framework in Ghana.

