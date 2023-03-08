MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan and executives of the constituency on March 4, 2023, organised a health walk to energise the base of the party ahead of the next election

The MP has said the walk, which was attended by thousands of NPP supporters, is important to prepare the minds and body of party executives and the rank and file for the task ahead

She told YEN.com.gh that her prospects of winning the seat for a third time are bright because she has brought critical development projects to the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan and New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the constituency on March 4, organised a well-attended health walk to energise the base of the party ahead of the next elections in 2024.

Thousands of NPP supporters from the constituency and beyond joined the walk dubbed "Walking the Talk" from Fiesta Royale Hotel at Dzorwulu to the Abelenkpe Astroturf.

The MP said the health walk is important to keep party executives and the rank and file fit and healthy to face the task ahead.

"This will be a monthly thing and it is important because we need to be healthy and energise ourselves for the task ahead...a healthy nation is a wealthy nation," Lydia Alhassan told journalists when the walk ended at the Abelenkpe Astroturf.

The Astroturf and the refurbishment of a basic school at Abelenkpe are just a few of her many projects in the constituency.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief whip, and executives of the party at the national level joined the mammoth walk.

NPP's prospects in Ayawaso West Wuogon look bright

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview, Lydia Seyram Alhassan expressed confidence that despite the economic challenges, the governing party's mandate in Ayawaso West Wuogon would be renewed.

"The constituents want their basic needs -- water, electricity and roads, schools and jobs -- met. The people in this constituency have good roads to commute on, the young ones have jobs, and their children have good schools to attend. The environment is conducive. So we are doing our best.

"I believe once these things are done and the people are satisfied, they will not change us for changing sake. We are delivering, there is progress.

"So the prospects for me and the party in 2024 look good. I am praying that the people of the constituency see the work we have done and keep doing to renew our mandate," she was hopeful.

Ms Alhassan, also the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, said she works hard to bring essential development projects to Ayawaso West Wuogon, despite the wrong perception that she does not need to push hard to bring development projects to the constituency since it is made up of some of Ghana's wealthy suburbs.

"Yes my constituency has some of the high-end suburbs, but it is not that easy. We work hard to ensure we get things done. We work hard to bring roads and build schools. Look there are at least four slums in my constituency and these places need special attention. So we are working to make life better for the people the constituency," she told YEN.com.gh.

John Dumelo announces he's going back to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo has announced he’s going back for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Earlier reports indicated he had ditched that seat for a relatively safe seat in the Volta Region.

During the 2020 polls, Dumelo lost to Lydia Alhassan after he polled 37,778 of the valid votes against her 39,851 votes.

