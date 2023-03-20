Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has presented what he said is the 'true' state of the nation at an NDC event held on March 20, 2023

He said among other things that the true state of Ghana is Nana Akufo-Addo's cluelessness, which has plunged the Ghanaian economy into a ditch despite being the luckiest president

Johnson Asiedu also said that the government used only a measly 1.6% of the over GH¢820 billion loans contracted on roads, with the rest swallowed up by consumption

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has delivered what it believes to be the true state of the nation address to counter the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) presented by Nana Akufo-Addo two weeks ago.

The opposition party's views on the state of the nation were presented by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party chairman on March 20, 2023.

"The NPP has used all your money mainly for consumption. This is contrary to the President’s claim that his government has used “a large amount of the money we borrowed on road construction,” he said in a lengthy speech that touched on every sphere of the economy.

According to him, it is clear that the president's claim that he knew how to bring the economy back to life was false and mere political talk.

Churning out figures, he claimed that only a meagre 1.6% of the over GH¢820 billion loan contracted under the current government have been used for road construction.

"Official Government of Ghana records show that a whopping 93% of the GHS 820 billion loan has been spent on consumption, including Akufo-Addo’s 20,000 euro an hour luxurious private jet travels across the world, hired over several months at huge cost to the taxpayer," he said.

Nothing dishonourable was done with Covid-19 funds - Akufo-Addo said during 2023 SONA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo said Covid-19 funds were not misapplied as has been suggested by a report by the Auditor General.

The audit report on the Covid-19 funds found that huge funds were paid to staff of the Ministry of Information as allowance during the lockdown.

However, during his SONA presentation in parliament on March 8, 2023, the president said that any objective scrutiny will find that the funds were used judiciously to fight the pandemic.

