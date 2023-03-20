The NPP has donated money to support victims of the Kejetia market fire that hit last week

The party, led by General Secretary Justin Kodua, donated GH¢100,000 on March 20, 2023

He also promised that the governing party would ensure that more help from state authorities gets extended to victims of the fire

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also pledged the government's support to the victims of the fire

Top executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) arrived in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, with a huge donation to support victims of the Kejetia market fire last week.

The governing party has donated GH¢100,000 to support the victims of the fire that ravaged goods and properties and threatened lives.

The NPP delegation was led by the party's General Secretary Justine Kodua who said in an interview that the NPP considers the traders as family.

He told GHOne that the victims are major stakeholders of the party.

Kodua said after listening to the various unions under which the traders were organised the party is clear on the path to extend further help to victims of the fire.

Government to support Kejetia market victims

Meanwhile, the government has also assured the traders who lost wares and shops in the fire that they will receive support.

Vice president Dr Mahamudy Bawumia disclosed that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has explained that the fire was caused by a fire from a gas cooker.

He said the fire got out of control after combustible material nearby got lighted.

He also gave the assurance that the section of the huge open market that has not been affected would be opened for normal business on Tuesday, March 21, 20203.

The market had earlier been scheduled for opening next week.

Late afternoon inferno destroys goods and properties at Kejetia market

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a huge fire hit the popular Kumasi Kejetia market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and destroyed properties.

Firefighters face d a difficult task containing the spread of the inferno that hit the area of the market called 'Dubai', reports said.

Also, some traders who tried to salvage their goods collapsed from smoke inhalation and had to be rushed to the hospital although no deaths have been reported.

