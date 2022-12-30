A TikToker has shown what remains of an abandoned hospital in Africa called The Old Kempton Park Hospital which once treated patients

The video shared by the TikToker showed how the ceiling of the building was falling off and the walls were breaking apart

Several netizens were saddened by the current situation of the hospital building and shared their thoughts in the comments

A TikToker with the handle @ivan.sonnekus caused the eyes of several netizens to tear up when he posted a video showing an abandoned hospital building in South Africa called The Old Kempton Park Hospital.

A TikToker shares a video of an abandoned hospital in South Africa. Photo credit: @ivan.sonnekus

Source: UGC

According to reports, the abandoned hospital building is being utilized for criminal activity. The video shared by the TikToker showed how parts of the ceiling had collapsed and the walls and floors looked dilapidated and unkempt.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the abandoned hospital building

Several netizens were heartbroken by the video of the abandoned hospital and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Marius Engelbrecht said:

Imagine we used money stolen by ministers to make this a shelter for the homeless and hungry!

Street hustle graduate commented:

They let it get vandalised so they can get tender to redo it. They did it to the metro railway

ivan.sonnekus remarked:

There is no real answer as to why they closed it down, and from there it went downhill with people looting for scrap metal and copper..

Dion added:

Our Government is to blame cause they steal more than upgrading our beautiful country

Sizwe_khoza opined:

It's unbelievable what the country has turned into. Cry The Beloved Country

Source: YEN.com.gh