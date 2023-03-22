John Mahama has officially filed to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC slated for May 13, 2023

His nomination forms were filed by Prof Joshua Alabi on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, accompanied by some party bigwigs

Prof Alabi said after the nominations were filed that John Mahama will attain 99% of votes during the presidential primaries to send a strong message to their opponents, the NPP

John Dramani Mahama has filed his nomination to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

Mahama’s forms for the flagbearer race were filed on his behalf by Professor Joshua Alabi on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the party headquarters.

Prof Alabi was accompanied by party big shots such as Valerie Sawyerr, a deputy Chief of Staff; MP for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije and former deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor.

The nomination forms were received at the party headquarters by Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary.

After submitting the forms on Mahama’s behalf, Prof Alabi told journalists that the former president would win the primaries by 99 per cent.

"If JM gets 51 per cent...but we want 99.9 per cent to send a strong signal to our political opponents that our party is solidly united behind JM," he said.

2024 will be "do or die" affair - Mahama

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that John Mahama has repeated his assertion that he and the NDC will take all the necessary risks to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

He told party supporters in the Bono Region on March 11, 2023, that the next elections will be a "do or die" and "boot for boot" affair.

In 2021, the NDC flagbearer aspirant made a similar comment after the 2020 elections, stressing that the NDC allowed itself to be cheated by the governing NPP in that election.

He told party delegates in Dormaa East in the Bono Region as part of his campaign tour ahead of the presidential primaries on May 13, that the party will not be cheated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it happened in the last elections.

Mahama believes only an NDC government headed by him as president can solve the crisis the country has found itself in under the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

