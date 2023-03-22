Entertainment and media entrepreneur Baba Sadiq has launched his bid to become the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for the Okaikoi Central constituency in the 2024 elections

On March 20, 2023, he filed his nomination for the parliamentary primaries for the constituency which is slated for May 13

Baba Sadiq, only 37, has been working behind the scenes for the NDC for a long time and is tipped to cause a major stir in the camp of the incumbent NPP MP for the constituency, Peter Yaw Boamah

Popular entertainment and media entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has officially marked his journey into politics with the launch of his campaign for the Okaikoi Central parliamentary seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 3 Music Network CEO is hoping that NDC delegates will give him the nod on May 13, 2023, to represent the party during the general elections in December 2024.

Despite making the announcement back in August of 2022, the 37-year-old has followed through by filing his nomination on Monday, March 2023, to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

If he gets the nod of the NDC delegates to represent the party in 2024, he will be battling Patrick Yaw Boamah, the incumbent MP for Okaikoi Central for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sadiq has been working behind the scenes for the NDC for a long time.

The popular entertainment pundit, events organiser and entrepreneur was part of a crack team of young brains who worked on the Creative Arts section of NDC's 2020 manifesto.

He has also been a key member of the NDC communication team for a long time.

Launch of political campaign

According to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh, when he stormed the NDC headquarters to file his nomination he was met by a crowd of supporters.

According to reports, he thanked the crowd for their support and told them that he was a local resident who had grown up in lived all his life in communities within the Okaikoi Central constituency.

He talked about his upbringing and how it had instilled in him a strong sense of responsibility towards his community.

Outlining his vision for the constituency, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu said he was passionate about improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for the people of the constituency.

He wrapped up his speech by encouraging the crowd to join him in his campaign, to spread the word about his vision, and to support him as he worked towards a better future for their community.

His campaign slogan as unveiled last year is "Fresh Start, New phase".

Mahama says 2024 will be "do or die" affair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that John Mahama has repeated his assertion that he and the NDC will take all the necessary risks to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

He told party supporters in the Bono Region over the weekend (March 11, 2023) that the next elections will be a "do or die" and "boot for boot" affair.

In 2021, the NDC flagbearer aspirant made a similar comment after the 2020 elections, stressing that the NDC allowed itself to be cheated by the governing NPP in that election.

