Disaster struck on Thursday when one of John Mahama's convoy was involved in an accident

The road crash occurred at Dartotili, a town in Tamale the Northern Region capital

The three victims are Christopher Amoak, the journalist; Jelil, an NDC communications officer and Samed

A journalist travelling with John Dramani Mahama's convoy as part of his campaign tour of the Savannah Region and two other people have been injured in an accident.

According to a Joy News report, at least three people have sustained various degrees of injuries. One Christopher Amoako, said to be a journalist for TV3, is a victim of the crash.

The accident happened at Dartotili, a town in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

The vehicle involved in the accident (L) and John Mahama at the scene of the incident. Source: Facebook/@King Kay Gh

Cause of the accident is not clear

The two other people who were injured have been identified only as Jelil and Samed.

Jelil is said to be NDC's communications officer for the Savannah Region.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The three injured people are receiving medical attention at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

May 13 date still holds for NDC primaries

Meanwhile, the injunction writ that is attempting to stop the NDC's primaries on May 13, 2023, will be heard a day before the event.

NDC's director of legal affairs Abraham Amaliba has disclosed that the high court has agreed to hear the case filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor on May 12.

Dr Duffuor wants the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries postponed because of what he calls discrepancies in the delegates' list.

Duffuor will be punished by NDC delegates for injunction suit

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that an NDC MP has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries.

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, said delegates see the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor as an act of disloyalty.

EC pulls out of NDC's primaries

The EC has also announced its decision not to supervise the upcoming primaries.

EC Chair Jean Mensa explained that the writ filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor at the High Court seeking to injunct the event needs to be resolved first.

