The injunction case filed against the NDC primaries has been withdrawn, paving the way for the process to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections to be held.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew the case from the Accra High Court on Friday, May 12, 2023.

He filed the injunction case earlier this week citing discrepancies in the opposition party's delegates list, among others.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor and the NDC flag. Source: Facebook/@DrKwabenaDuffuor

