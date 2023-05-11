The injunction writ that is attempting to stop the NDC's primaries will be heard a day before the event

NDC's director of legal affairs Abraham Amaliba has disclosed that the high court has agreed to hear the case filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor on May 12

Dr Duffuor wants the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries postponed because of what he calls discrepancies in the delegates' list

The Accra High Court has agreed to hear the unpopular injunction case filed against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential and parliamentary primaries a day before the big event.

The May 12, 2023, date set to hear the writ filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants means the original May 13, date for the event still holds.

There were fears that the crucial primaries may be jeopardised due to the injunction suit.

Why Dr Duffuor went to court to stop the May 13 primaries

Dr Duffuor filed a suit at the high court this week in an attempt to stop the NDC's much-anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Dr Duffuor wants the Accra High Court to order a postponement of the primaries and direct the NDC to compile a better register for the party's delegates.

In the suit that names John Mahama among the five Plaintiffs, Dr Duffuor claims there are discrepancies in the register that the party wants to use for the primaries.

Many party delegates see Dr Duffuor's injunction writ as a blatant sign of disloyalty.

NDC vows to impress on the high court to dismiss injunction writ

Director of legal affairs at the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, disclosed on Joy News that the party will present sound arguments to the court against the injunction suit and have it dismissed.

"The party has invested so much money in [the organisation of the primaries]. Don’t forget that delegates have started moving to their centres. Those in island communities who have to travel by river for a day and then go and sleep over have started moving, so, if you look at the combined effects and hardship, surely it is the party that will suffer [if injunction application holds]," he said in an interview with Joy News.

Already the EC has announced that it has pulled out of the plan to supervise the primaries for the largest opposition party due to the injunction writ.

Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates over the injunction suit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that NDC MP, Clement Apaak, has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries.

Apaak believes whether on May 13 or at a later date, delegates who may have had a soft spot for Dr Duffuor will vote instead for John Dramani Mahama, the favourite to win the presidential primary.

