Kojo Bonsu has conceded to John Dramani Mahama in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary after results show Mahama has garnered more than 97% of the total votes cast.

The former Kumasi Mayor said in a short statement on Facebook that the Mahama campaign deserved the victory.

John Mahama (L) and Kojo Bonsu. Source: Facebook/@KojoBonsuNDC, @JDMahama

"I saw our former President H.E John Dramani Mahama and his team work so hard every day than never before to achieve this accomplishment, and I can't think of anyone who deserves it more than him at this moment. You set an amazing example for the NDC," he posted.

Mahama leads in presidential primaries with a big margin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Mahama led by a huge margin in the presidential primaries of the opposition NDC held on May 13, 2023.

While John Mahama was scoring hundreds and thousands and some constituencies, his two main contenders Kojo Bonsu and Dr Kwabena Duffuor scored ones and tens.

The trend of results from over 200 constituencies shows John Mahama could win by at least 97% of the total votes cast.

Parliamentary results show 'seat retainers', losers and new faces

Also, in a related story, the parliamentary primaries of the NDC turned up outcomes that were a mix of surprises and expectations.

Some MPs like Dr Kwabena Donkor and ABA Fuseini lost their seats in a surprising turn of events.

However, MPs such as Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings retained their seats as political pundits had projected.

A new face, Edem Agbana won the Ketu North constituency elections and would represent the NDC in the general elections in 2024.

Mahama says Duffuor's withdrawal from primaries does not signify disunity

YEN.com.gh has reported that Mahama has rejected suggestions that Dr Kwabena Duffuor's decision to withdraw from the presidential race is a sign of disunity in the NDC.

He told journalists on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after casting his ballot that he remains confident of uniting the party after he is declared victorious.

John Mahama said as long as Dr Duffuor, and anyone who has a grievance, is willing to come to the party fold and work toward 2024 there won't be any problem.

