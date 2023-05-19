Dr Clement Apaak has reminded President Akufo-Addo that he promised to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta once the IMF deal is complete

Dr Apaak said he doubts that the president will sack the finance minister who has been under pressure from both the Minority and Majority side to resign or be sacked

IMF's Executive Board approved Ghana's request for a $3 billion loan to fix Ghana's troubled economy this week

In a post on Facebook, Dr Apaak, NDC MP for Builsa South said he doubts that the president will sack the minister despite the widespread calls for him to do so

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has stoked calls for Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, to be fired over claims his poor management of the economy has landed Ghana in an economic conundrum.

Last year, all the legislators on the Minority side and about 90 MPs on the Minority caucus were unanimous in their call for the minister to resign.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta on a couch (L) and Dr Clement Apaak. Source: Facebook/@caapaak,@mawuni

Source: Facebook

At the height of the push to get Ofori-Atta sacked, President Nana Akufo-Addo stepped in and calmed tempers with the promise to sack his cousin after the negotiations to secure $3 billion to bail out Ghana's troubled economy is complete.

Earlier this week, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved the deal, paving the way for at least $600 million, representing the first part of the three scheduled disbursements, to hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana on Friday, May 19, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akufo-Addo must fulfil his promise to sack Ofori-Atta

With that important milestone reached with the IMF deal, the Minority MP for Builsa South, Dr Apaak, wants the president to stick to his word.

"I've long maintained that NADAA [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] will never fire Ken Ofori-Atta. Maybe he will prove me and many others wrong. We live to see!" he posted on Facebook.

Free SHS and other programmes safe under $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the finance minister has given the assurance that the free SHS programme will not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ken Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said the programme with the Bretton Woods institution is clear on protecting the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh