The NDC primaries last Saturday, May 13, 2023, resulted in big losses for some sitting Members of Parliament

About 17 MPs were ousted by new entrants by the time results were declared later Saturday

Some 356,624 party delegates voted in the parliamentary primaries held in 275 constituencies

The just-ended parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) kicked out some incumbent Members of Parliament (MP), much to the surprise of political pundits.

The primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, resulted in about 17 sitting parliamentarians losing their seats to new entrants.

For many people, the ousting of ABA Fuseini in the Sagnarigu contest and Dr Kwabena Donkor for Pru East were among the biggest upsets.

This is a list of the 17 sitting MPs who lost their seats

Below is the alphabetical arrangement of the names of the MPs who lost their seats in the primaries.

ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South Augustine Tawia – Bia West Christian Otuteye – Sege Della Sowah – Kpando Edward Bawa – Bongo Kobena Woyome – South Tongu Kwabena Donkor – Pru East Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye – Biakoye Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

Primaries were not held in 16 constituencies

The party did not hold the parliamentary elections in 16 constituencies.

A total of 356,624 delegates voted in the parliamentary primaries held in 275 constituencies.

The 16 constituencies include:

Akwatia Ayensuano Afram Plains South Lower West Akim Manhyia South Adansi Asokwa Mampong Ayawaso West Wuogon Odododiodoo Amenfi East Akontombra Tano North Gomoa Central Assin North Effutu Abuakwa North

Sam George retains title to contest 2024 Ningo Prampram MP position

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for Ningo Prampram maintained his position as the NDC's elected candidate for the 2024 elections.

After a fierce battle with Michael Kwetey, Sam George garnered 1036 votes out of 1700 total votes.

Sam George, who had earlier stated that he trusted his delegates to re-elect him, has got his fans rejoicing after his win.

