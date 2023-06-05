The EC and the NDC are in a bitter disagreement over the Assin North voters resister ahead of a by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023

The NDC has said the EC is colluding with the governing NPP to insert a name into the Assin Noth seat illegally

The EC had denied the claim as false and malicious to malign the mage to the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC) are at loggerheads over the credibility of the voters register for Assin North where a by-election is scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023.

The opposition party has alleged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the EC have colluded to steal the elections.

NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has said in a statement that the EC, which will referee the elections on June 27, has already inserted the name of an unqualified NPP parliamentary candidate into the Assin North voters’ register.

"This illegal move is to aid the said Charles Opoku to contest in the NPP Parliamentary primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election," the statement.

The NDC National Communication Officer stated he has evidence from credible sources that Charles Opoku is not a registered voter in the Assin North Constituency.

It is a requirement for a parliamentary candidate to be a registered voter within the constituency he or she is standing for legislative election.

EC denies allegation of illegally inserting a name in the Assin North voters register

The EC has responded to the claim by the NDC in a statement on Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to the EC, the claims are unfounded.

"Per Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, a person does not need to be a registered voter in a particular constituency to enable him/her to contest an election in that constituency," the EC told the NDC.

The EC stressed that it has not received a request from the NPP to transfer the votes of any person.

"This allegation is false and a figment of the author’s imagination. As usual, it is aimed at maligning the integrity of the Electoral Commission," the EC stated.

James Gyakye Quayson: Attorney General's writ seeks to get deposed Assin North MP jailed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that NDC's James Gyakye Quayson could be jailed for 10 years if the high court upholds a charge of perjury and other criminal officers brought against him.

The ousted Assin North MP has been accused by the Attorney-General of lying to the court under oath about his citizenship.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that the MP's election as Assin North MP is null and void because he flouted provisions for a person seeking to hold public office at the time he filed to contest the parliamentary seat.

