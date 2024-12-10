Global site navigation

Patrick Boamah Refuses To Concede To Baba Sadiq, Prepares For Court
Politics

Patrick Boamah Refuses To Concede To Baba Sadiq, Prepares For Court

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Patrick Boamah has spoken after the Okaikwei Central parliamentary contest between him and Baba Sadiq was called for the latter
  • Baba Sadiq was declared the winner after a dramatic intervention from some National Democratic Congress' bigwigs
  • The incumbent MP who has lost the seat says he disagrees with the outcome and is ready to challenge it through the legally provided avenues

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei Central in the 2024 elections, Patrick Yaw Boamah, says he is unsatisfied by the electoral outcome where the National Democratic Congress' Baba Sadiq was declared winner.

The Okaikwei Central contest initially ended with both candidates declaring themselves as victors.

Ghana, Baba Sadiq, Patrick Boamah, Sameera Bawumia, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, John Mahama
Patrick Boamah is gearing up to face Baba Sadid in court after the latter won the Okaikwei Central elections. Source: PYBoamah, BabaSadiq
Source: Twitter

On December 9, the returning officer in the Okaikwei Central constituency declared the results which showed Baba Sadiq polled 15,383 votes to defeat the incumbent, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 14,949 votes.

Read also

Baba Sadiq speaks after winning Okaikwei Central seat, "Everything was against him"

Before the declaration, some of the NDC's bigwigs, including Peter Otokunor and Sam George had stormed the center to mount pressure on the EC officials.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Patrick Boamah to contest Baba Sadiq's win

According to Patrick Boamah, the NDC's executives manhandled the EC returning officer and put him under duress.

The MP claimed that the NDC's act was alien to any electoral process he had been part of and told his party members to not to be violent as he shared his next move.

"We don't want to be associated with violence but rather we want to take it up at the appropriate forum. What happened is very alien to any electoral process that I've been party to in the country. Its not in CI127 neither have I found it in the National constitution. So it was a coup d'etat to take a seat that Patrick Boamah has won and it's never going to happen."

Read also

2024 Election: Baba Sadiq officially declared winner of the Okaikwei Central constituency

In his speech after elections, Patrick Boamah admitted that he had already spoken to his lawyers and was putting the documents together.

Okaikwei Central has been one of the NPP's strongholds with Patrick Boamah holding on to the position since 2013.

Ebi Bright stands her ground in Tema Central

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported of a similar incident in Tema Central where the EC official delayed the declaration because both NDC and NPP candidates claimed to have won.

The EC officials requested for the proceedings to be moved to Tema Regional Command for security reasons.

At the police station, Ebi Bright received reinforcement from NDC bigwigs including Malik Basintale before she was eventually declared the winner.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation

Tags:
Hot: