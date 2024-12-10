Patrick Boamah has spoken after the Okaikwei Central parliamentary contest between him and Baba Sadiq was called for the latter

Baba Sadiq was declared the winner after a dramatic intervention from some National Democratic Congress' bigwigs

The incumbent MP who has lost the seat says he disagrees with the outcome and is ready to challenge it through the legally provided avenues

The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei Central in the 2024 elections, Patrick Yaw Boamah, says he is unsatisfied by the electoral outcome where the National Democratic Congress' Baba Sadiq was declared winner.

The Okaikwei Central contest initially ended with both candidates declaring themselves as victors.

Patrick Boamah is gearing up to face Baba Sadid in court after the latter won the Okaikwei Central elections. Source: PYBoamah, BabaSadiq

Source: Twitter

On December 9, the returning officer in the Okaikwei Central constituency declared the results which showed Baba Sadiq polled 15,383 votes to defeat the incumbent, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 14,949 votes.

Before the declaration, some of the NDC's bigwigs, including Peter Otokunor and Sam George had stormed the center to mount pressure on the EC officials.

Patrick Boamah to contest Baba Sadiq's win

According to Patrick Boamah, the NDC's executives manhandled the EC returning officer and put him under duress.

The MP claimed that the NDC's act was alien to any electoral process he had been part of and told his party members to not to be violent as he shared his next move.

"We don't want to be associated with violence but rather we want to take it up at the appropriate forum. What happened is very alien to any electoral process that I've been party to in the country. Its not in CI127 neither have I found it in the National constitution. So it was a coup d'etat to take a seat that Patrick Boamah has won and it's never going to happen."

In his speech after elections, Patrick Boamah admitted that he had already spoken to his lawyers and was putting the documents together.

Okaikwei Central has been one of the NPP's strongholds with Patrick Boamah holding on to the position since 2013.

Ebi Bright stands her ground in Tema Central

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported of a similar incident in Tema Central where the EC official delayed the declaration because both NDC and NPP candidates claimed to have won.

The EC officials requested for the proceedings to be moved to Tema Regional Command for security reasons.

At the police station, Ebi Bright received reinforcement from NDC bigwigs including Malik Basintale before she was eventually declared the winner.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh