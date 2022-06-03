Dela Coffie has responded to a public notice published by the Office of the Special Prosecutor that declared him a wanted man

The popular NDC activist slammed the Special Prosecutor for "recklessness" in how he went about declaring him a wanted

He said he is available in Ghana and would be present himself to the police or any enforcement agency when invited

An outspoken activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dela Coffie has slammed the Special Prosecutor for declaring him a wanted man in a public notice.

The Special Prosecutor posted on Friday, June 3, 2022, that Mr Coffie was wanted for alleged crimes of corruption and forgery.

However, shortly after the wanted-man notice went viral, Dela Coffie took to his Facebook page to respond.

He made the following comments:

“Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

“As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

“However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review,” he said.

He said his lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

“Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society,” the NDC activist’s response concluded.

