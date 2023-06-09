Kwadwo Sheldon has waded into the brouhaha involving Dr Likee who was prevented from shooting a skit at the Achimota Mall

He opined that the security officials acted professionally because the Kumawood actor and his team didn't have permission to film there

Netizens also thronged the comment section also shared their views on the matter

Popular Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has disagreed with the assertion that one does not need permission to film at a mall in Ghana.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo Sheldon in sharing his views on the recent incident where Kumawood actor, Dr Likee and his team were prevented from filming at the Achimota Mall because they didn't have authorization, said the security officials acted professionally.

Kwadwo Sheldon opined that it was not the best practice for Dr Likee and his team to have gone to the mall under the guise of shooting a skit without first seeking approval from the management of the facility.

Dr Likee argues with security officials at Achimota Mall Photo credit:@tmzuslive_/TikTok

He also rubbished the notion which suggests that because shoppers are allowed to take pictures or videos at the mall, Dr Likee and his team can also do the same without the approval of Mall authorities.

"People take videos and pictures with their phones in the mall for personal use! They went there with professional cameras to shoot a skit! The dynamics be different! I don’t have the time to explain, tho! Bye" he wrote.

Netizens reacted to his viewpoints of Kwadwo Sheldon

The comments by Kwadwo Sheldon attracted a lot of reactions from social media users, most of whom agreed with him.

@tarmax007 reacted:

They went to see the manager but he wasn’t around

@Donpico419 said

Sheldon, this one meself I no get it. .I don’t think they asked proper permission, it’s a bad behavior bro. You are a celebrity and so you get right to shoot at a property top aaaaa.Aka dis one no be right way …

@kingfaize reacted:

Sheldon, I disagree with you on this one. If there were no notices for the public that don’t shoot video here, being a public space, there is no harm done from shooting a video there.

Wode Maya defends Dr Likee

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator, Wode Maya has defended Kumawood actor, Dr Likee concerning the incident where the actor and his team were prevented from filming at the entrance of the Achimota Mall.

Wode Maya stated that preventing content creators from filming in public places was simply wrong.

He said that times have changed, hence there is nothing wrong with content creators going to a public place to shoot a skit without prior notice.

