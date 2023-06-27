Assin North By-Election: Fight Breaks Out At Polling Station As NDC's Gyakye Quayson Faces NPP's Charles Opoku
The crucial by-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new legislator has begun in earnest.
Voting started at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, peacefully but there have been isolated instances of protests and violent clashes at some polling stations.
Follow YEN.com.gh for up-to-minute updates of events on the ground as NDC's James Gyakye Quayson faces off with NPP's Charles Opoku.
The ongoing by-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament experienced its first violence after fighting broke out at a polling station at Assin Bereku.
The cause of the fight is unknown but a video captures the violent incident before police intervened. Earlier, scores of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters massed up at a different polling station, accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of vote-buying.
Assin North by-election: Police have arrested a fake soldier at Assin Bereku, march him away in video
Police have arrested a fake soldier at a polling in Assin North. The unidentified man was arrested at Assin Bereku, a community in the constituency.
A video captures personnel of the police service marching the fake soldier away.
In another clip of the arrest of the fake military man who was standing at the polling station, someone is heard saying the man arrested is an "NPP guy".
Assin North by-election: NDC'S James Gyakye Quayson casts his vote, waves ballot amid cheers
The NDC candidate for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has cast his ballot in Tuesday's by-election. He is facing steep competition from NPP's Charles Opoku and LPG's Bernice Enyonam Sefanu.
After casting his vote, he waved the ballot as NDC supporters cheered him on.
Assin North by-election: Police deploy drones to complement heavy boots on the ground
Police have deployed drones for the Assin North constituency by-election. Images capture a police drone ready to be deployed to provide aerial support.
The drones will focus on conflict hotspots in the constituency and are expected to capture instances of conflict and violence in real-time during Tuesday's by-election.
NDC's Aseidu Nketiah inspects polling stations at the Assin North
NDC's Aseidu Nketiah inspects polling stations at the Assin North as voting proceeds smoothly at most polling stations.
The NDC National Chairman was accompanied by other party executives and a huge entourage of NDC supporters as he visits polling stations to monitor proceedings.
NPP's Charles Opoku inspects some polling stations
The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Charles Opoku has been inspecting some polling stations in the constituency as polls open.