The crucial by-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new legislator has begun in earnest.

Voting started at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, peacefully but there have been isolated instances of protests and violent clashes at some polling stations.

Follow YEN.com.gh for up-to-minute updates of events on the ground as NDC's James Gyakye Quayson faces off with NPP's Charles Opoku.

The ongoing by-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament experienced its first violence after fighting broke out at a polling station at Assin Bereku.

The cause of the fight is unknown but a video captures the violent incident before police intervened. Earlier, scores of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters massed up at a different polling station, accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of vote-buying.