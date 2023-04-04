NPP has released timelines for internal elections in preparation for the next national presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2024

The party has set November 4, 2023, for the national congress​​​​​, where the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections would be held

The party also barred national, regional, and constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where there is a sitting MP

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the full timetable for the presidential, parliamentary and other internal elections after months of anticipation by the rank and file of the party.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council approved the timeliness on April 3, 2023.

The timelines for the party's internal elections ahead of the 2024 general elections start on May 26, 2023, the date for the opening of nominations for the presidential primaries.

Justin Kodua Frimpong addressing the press at a previous party event (L). Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: Facebook

Some party stalwarts criticised the executives of the party for delays in releasing the internal elections timetable. Boakye Agyarko, a former minister and presidential hopeful, said in an article that the party had mounted a merry-go-round about timelines for the primaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below is a full timeline as published on the Facebook page of the governing party:

Presidential primaries

​May 26, 2023 - Opening of nominations

June 24, 2023 - Closing of nominations

​​​August 26, 2023 - Special electoral college elections (if any)

November 4, 2023 - National congress​​​​​

Parliamentary primaries

A. Orphan Constituencies

​June 16,, 2023 - Opening of nominations

​July 14, 2023 - Closing of nominations​​​​

August 1, ​​​to December 2, 2023 - Elections

B. Constituencies with sitting MPs

December 20, 2023 - Opening of nominations

January 4, 2024 - Closing of nominations​​​​

February 24 2024 - Elections

Sitting NPP MPs get an advantage

The NPP statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also directed all national, regional, and constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where there is a sitting MP.

Furthermore, the governing party approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

However, the party said those would be made public at a later date.

Ken Agyapong claims the majority of Ghanaian soldiers support his presidential bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ken Agyapong, one of the three key contenders of the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, boasted that he enjoys a massive support base within Ghana's military.

He claims about 85% of the men and women in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) want him to become president because of the many huge donations he has made to the institution.

The Assin Central NPP MP made the comments while addressing a group of NPP members as part of his campaign activities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh