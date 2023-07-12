The names of the flagbearer aspirants who will appear on the ballot during NPP's presidential primaries in November have been released

This follows an announcement by the party that the committee that vetted their eligibility has approved all candidates

The NPP will elect one of the candidates on November 4, 2023, to represent the party in the 2024 general elections

The committee that vetted the eligibility of the governing NPP flagbearer aspirants has approved all 10 candidates to contest in the November polls.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the party explained that after all aspirants it found them eligible to contest.

The vetting committee led by party stalwart Prof Mike Ocquaye has since presented its report to the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

“Pursuant to Article 10(3) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution, the Vetting Committee for the Party’s Presidential Primary Election submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023," portions of the statement said.

Names of all 10 flagbearer aspirants approved by the vetting committee

Per the statement from the NPP, the following names will appear on the ballot during the November 4, 2023, presidential primaries of the party.

The candidate who wins the upcoming presidential primaries will represent the party in the 2024 presidential elections.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie Francis Addai-Nimoh Joe Ghartey Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kwabena Agyei Agyapong Kwadwo Poku

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the results of a new poll show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by renowned pollsters Global InfoAnalytics shows that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024.

Dr Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party. Alan Kyerematen was named as having same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls.

The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu endorses Bawumia

Also, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed the flagbearer bid of Dr Bawumia.

The experienced politician explained that among all the candidates, Bawumia stands tall in terms of competence and experience.

The minister for parliamentary affairs made the comments on July 10, 2023, during an interview with 3 News.

