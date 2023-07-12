Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25 to enter the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, while tertiary students will pay GH¢5

All children will be charged GH¢5 to enter the recently-renovated memorial to Ghana's first president

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park management has said the charges are to help maintain the park.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has released new fees for all categories of visitors to the museum after a top-notch refurbishment.

Ghanaian adults wishing to visit the brand-new Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park will have to pay GH¢25.

Non-Ghanaian adults will be charged GH¢100 for entry into the park that used to be called the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park managament wants to use the fees charged to maintain the park Source: Facebook @BeyondTheReturn

Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢5 for entry, while tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians will pay GH¢60.

All children will be charged a fee of GH¢5 before entering the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The park officially opened commercially on July 11, 2023.

The Acting Director of the park, Edward Quao, told Citi News the money was needed to run the facility.

“We have new facilities in the Park, and we need money to maintain them and so if we don’t put these measures in place, it will be really difficult for us to maintain them.”

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was commissioned on July 4, 2023, by President Akufo-Addo.

The government expects the park to attract one million tourists annually from Ghana and abroad.

Features of the park

The new park now has a presidential library, a refurbished mausoleum, a mini Amphitheatre, a restaurant, a new audiovisual fountain and a gift shop, among others.

The site pays tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and one of its historical political figures.

It was closed to the public for almost one year for redevelopment after Ghana secured a loan from the World Bank.

The designer behind the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

YEN.com.gh has reported that the architect behind the new park is a Ghanaian.

Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 29, has gained recognition for his leading role in the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Ghanaians have lauded Bethel's creative choices in the design of the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh