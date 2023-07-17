The Minority has asked the Auditor General's department to force former railways development minister Joe Ghartey to return $2 million wasted on the failed Sky Train project

Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza told the press that someone in government doled out $2 million to the firm without Parliament's approval

The Minority further disclosed that the government has pumped over $20 million dollars in terms of equity into the Accra City Pullman Hotel project but for two years there has not been any work done

The Minority in Parliament has disclosed that the government, under the leadership of former minister Joe Ghartey, paid $2 million to a firm for the failed Sky Train project.

In 2019, as the Railways Development Minister, Ghartey created a positive buzz both in Ghana and beyond when it was announced that Ghana has signed an agreement with a South African company for a train project.

The project involved building 194km of train tracks above ground to decongest the capital city by transporting nearly 400,000 passengers a year within Greater Accra.

But after Ghartey was dropped by his boss President Nana Akufo-Addo as minister, the replacement minister, John Peter Amewu, announced to everyone's dismay that the project would not happen anytime soon.

He explained that the project was too expensive.

Ghana recklessly lost $2 million to phantom Sky Train project

However, on Monday, July 17, 2023, the Minority MPs told the press that even before Africa Investor Holdings Limited, a firm in Mauritius started feasibility studies, "someone in government" doled out $2 million to the firm without Parliament's approval.

"Joe Ghartey said he has never said the government was going to fund the Sky Train project, and I am not sure he was reading what he had written because what was the $2 million meant for?” said Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza.

The member of the opposition MPs said a report by the Auditor General on the deal disclosed that the Mauritius firm did not have the license to operate the Sky Train.

'What was the reason for the government to give the company the money and who gave the directive for the payment?” Agbodza quizzed.

The MP for Adaklu wants the Auditor General to call for a refund of the $2 million.

He also disclosed that the government invested over $20 million dollars in terms of equity into the Accra City Pullman Hotel project. For two years, there has not been any work done on the project.

The $120m Pullman Hotel project is a 40 000 m2 development joint venture between Inter-Afrique Holdings and Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund. The deal was signed in 2018.

Gov't signs $2.3bn concession agreement for Accra Sky Train project

In 2019, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana signed a $2.3 billion concession agreement for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project.

The signing of the concession agreement paved the way for feasibility studies for the project, which will span nine months, to begin.

Peter Amewu thumbs down Sky Train project

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that John Peter Amewu said the project was too capital-intensive and that the government cannot fund it.

Peter Amewu was firm when he said that the government would not go ahead with the sky project as it promised in November 2019.

