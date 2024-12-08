2024 Elections: John Dumelo Declares Victory Over Lydia Alhassan In Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency
National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has declared victory over incumbent Madam Lydia Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the 2024 general elections.
The actor-turned-politician took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to claim victory in his parliamentary election with provisional results from only 13 polling stations left to be confirmed.
John Dumelo shared a photo indicating that he had secured 38,471 votes against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Madam Lydia Alhassan, who gained 25,775 votes.
The actor's potential win would make him the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the first time in 24 years.
Below is John Dumelo's social media post:
Source: YEN.com.gh
