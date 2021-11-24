It is impossible to construct any sky train in Ghana – Amewu

The minister for railway development has stated that it would be impossible for the government to construct any sky train in the country

John Peter Amewu, the minister for railway development, has stated that it would be impossible for the government to construct any sky train in the country.

Peter Amewu said the government would not go ahead with the sky project as it promised in November 2019.

According to him, the government cannot fund the project because it is capital intensive.

He added that the sky train that the government wants to construct is going to run on columns in the sky like the ones in Dubai yet no agreement has been signed as there are no funds.

“It is not possible to be done now. I don’t see any sky train being done in the next 3-4 years. There is not going to be any Sky train in the country. It is not possible,” he said.

The railway minister also added that funding for the construction of some of the already started projects is becoming problematic for the government so he does not know exactly where the government will get the funds to construct the proposed sky train.

He added that rail construction takes a lot of time and a kilometre of a railway line is about four to five times the cost of building a concrete infrastructure in terms of building an asphaltic road.

Gov't signs $2.3bn concession agreement for Accra Sky Train Project

In November 2019, a report carried by YEN.com.gh indicated that Ghana had signed a 2.3 billion dollar concession agreement for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The report indicated that the signing of the concession agreement meant studies to find out how feasible the project would be, spanning a period of nine months to determine the bankability of when the project would begin.

It stated that investors had assured that the first station for the Accra Sky Train project would be opened in 9 months.

