Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been spotted for the first time since he lost the 2024 presidential elections

In a video, a calm-looking Dr Bawumia urged the NPP supporters to look ahead to the future despite the defeat

The video, which has been making rounds online, garnered mixed reactions from social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been spotted for the first time after gracefully conceding the 2024 presidential elections to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bawumia, who called Mahama on Sunday, December 8, 2024, to congratulate him, looked calm in a room with others.

Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took an unassailable lead in the December 7 general elections. As of Sunday morning, the party's collated results indicated he had garnered 5.9 million against Bawumia's 4.3 million votes, a difference of 1.6 million. The party had also commanded the parliamentary elections, claiming to have won 188 out of the 275 seats.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia encourages NPP supporters to look ahead after defeat. Photo source: @mabawumia

Source: Instagram

Bawumia concedes 2024 presidential elections to Mahama

Staring at the obvious, Bawumia, in an unprecedented gesture, conceded in less than 24 hours, stating that their intern collation showed Mahama had won.

After calling Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer addressed the nation to announce that Mahama and the NDC had won a decisive.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and all Ghanaians who voted for him and those who considered his policies.

Watch the concession speech shared on Instagram below:

Bawumia encourages NPP supporters

Moments after his concession speech, Bawumia was spotted a video emerged showing the vice president wearing white.

In a quick chat with a lady whose face did not show in the video, Bawumia is heard energising the party's supporters and encouraging them to forge ahead with their lives.

"There is more life ahead. So, just relax," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's video

The video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians with some wondering how calmly he had taken the defeat.

gurlboss_mimi said:

"Eeii menim sɛ wobɛ nya heart attack oo 😂."

adjowafeatherington said:

"I don't think NPP will let him lead them again come 2028."

ladylindsayb said:

"Opana 😂😂😂 humble guy.. but his party messed him up…. I would be surprised if they still maintain him as flagbearer."

Mahama declared winner of 2024 presidential elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama had officially been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential elections.

According to EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, Mahama won 56.55% against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's 41.61%.

Mahama has become Ghana's first former president to come back as head of state.

Source: YEN.com.gh