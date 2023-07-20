The Office of the Vice President has denied claims a Nigerian Islamist group is contributing money to Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign

The Islamist group alleged to be funding the Bawumia campaign is the Arewa Consultative Forum

The claims came from a Nigerian journalist called David Humdeyin who tweeted about the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Vice President's office has refuted allegations that a Nigerian Islamist group is funding Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for presidency.

In a statement, the office said links drawn between Bawumia and the Islamist group known as the Arewa Consultative Forum were baseless.

The forum is a political and cultural association of leaders in Northern Nigeria formed in 2000.

Vice president Mahamadu Bawumia on his campaign trail. Source:/@MahamaduBawumia

Source: Facebook

"This narrative is obviously false, fabricated and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters," the statement said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The claim emerged in a tweet by a Nigerian journalist, David Humdeyin.

"We noticed that the same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media," the Vice President's office stated.

The Vice President's office also said David Humdeyin had made similar claims against some persons in Nigeria without any basis.

The office stressed that Bawumia was a transparent politician.

"The Bawumia Campaign is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths," it added.

NPP flagbearer race

Bawumia is among the 10 men contesting in the NPP flagbearer race.

The other aspirants Bawumia is contesting with are Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kwadwo Poku.

The first delegates congress to select the final five candidates will take place on August 26, 2023.

Bawumia considered frontrunner

One of Bawumia's opponents in the race, Boakye Agyarko, has described the Vice President as the established candidate in the race.

Agyarko also said the other aspirants would not back Bawumia in a potential run-off during the polls.

Already, the nine other candidates are behind a petition to centralise the upcoming delegates congress in August.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh