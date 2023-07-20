A sub-chief in the Ashanti Region has predicted certain victory for John Mahama in the 2024 election

The Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene said even Jesus Christ could not rescue the NPP's election fortunes

The sub-chief said people in Ashanti Region trusted Mahama and the NDC to be better managers of the economy

One of the Asantehene’s sub-chiefs has predicted victory for John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

The Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu, said even Jesus Christ could not guarantee victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general election.

The Ahenenananomhene said in a video online he noticed that people in the Ashanti Region were taking a shine to Mahama.

According to him, they believe he is a better manager of the economy, which is currently in crisis.

"I know that Mahama has won the elections. Even if the NPP brought Jesus Christ, they would lose the election. I telling you the fact... Because things have gone bad and they are getting worse. A good thing speaks for itself."

The NPP is currently in the process of selecting its presidential candidate, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen as frontrunners.

New running mate

The Ahenenananomhene also urged Mahama to select a running mate from the Ashanti Region. He further suggested his relative as running mate for the NDC flagbearer.

"... if he is going to choose from the Ashanti land, I recommend to him my own brother, Oppong Akwasi Fosu," he added.

Mahama's previous running mate

Mahama partnered with former education minister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election.

Though Mahama is favoured to win the upcoming election, analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Recent speculation

Businessman Sam Jonah had to dismiss claims he was being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Jonah stressed that he did not have any interest in Ghanaian politics.

