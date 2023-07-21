The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential candidate, John Mahama, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of election rigging

Mahama said the NDC expected some attempts at election rigging in the Ashanti Region by the incumbent

The former president urged NDC members to work harder to improve the performace of the NDC in the Ashanti Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s flagbearer, John Mahama, is wary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) rigging the 2024 elections in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to NDC members in Accra, Mahama said he wanted his party to work much harder in the Ashanti Region, which is a known NPP stronghold.

Mahama said the NDC needed to amplify the effects of economic hardship in the Ashanti Region.

"Ashanti is the capital of business, it is the trading centre of Ghana... if you come to the port, the duties that are placed on items are so high. So, it is affecting them, and we must communicate that," he said.

Beyond this, Mahama also accused the NPP of vote rigging in the Ashanti Region and said the NDC needed to counter this.

He said the party had information on the methods the NPP uses to rig elections.

"The second thing is to prevent their rigging in Ashanti because we know that they rig elections in Ashanti. They add ballots to the boxes, and we have intel on how they do it," the former president said.

Mahama's comments came during a workshop for NDC Communication officers at the Greater Accra Region.

"Workshops like today's are valuable investments to improve communication skills and help our team reach their goals by effectively communicating our message," he said on Facebook.

2020 election petition

YEN.com.gh reported the NDC's rejection of the 2020 election results.

Mahama refused to concede to then-president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo after his second successive election loss.

In Parliament, the Minority Leader at the time, Haruna Iddrisu, said the NDC would not accept the outcome of the 2020 elections.

At the time, the NDC said there was clear evidence of rigging.

But independent observers like the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers disputed the claims by the party.

