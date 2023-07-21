First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has said the current Parliament is the worst

Osei-Owusu lamented that there is too much partisanship affecting the business of Parliament

He also complained that the current Parliament had passed the least number of laws

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has described the current iteration of Parliament as the worst in Ghana's history.

Osei-Owusu has been complaining that there is too much partisanship taking place in the House.

Joe Osei-Owusu, Parliament's First Deputy Speaker Source: Facebook/@ParliamentOfGhana

Source: Facebook

He told the press present in Parliament on July 20, 2023, that the current hung Parliament has not improved the legislature as expected.

“It brought out the worst in each of us and were are getting the worst performance of parliament,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Osei-Owusu added that the current Parliament had passed the least number of laws.

He also suggested that there were too many young MPs with influence.

"What it means is that at this time in the parliament of Ghana, leaders don’t have control, the back bench has control,” he said.

Boycott from Minority

Osei-Owusu was speaking after the latest boycott of the Minority MPs who are protesting the prosecution of the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

YEN.com.gh reported that Quayson is undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for forgery and perjury.

This is despite his winning the Assin North by-election after being removed as MP from the same area by a Supreme Court ruling for having dual citizenship status.

This means there have not been enough MPs in Parliament, causing Parliament to suspend business.

For example, on July 20, 2023, Parliament couldn't consider the Ghana UNESCO bill because there were not enough MPs in Parliament.

Boycotts to continue

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament has said the boycotts will continue as long as the court cases against their members continue.

Aside from Quayson, the minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Asutifi North MP, Collins Dauda are also facing prosecution.

The Minority stressed that cooperation in Parliament would suffer if the persecution continued.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh