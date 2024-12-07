A man was arrested at Atwima Foase in possession of 76 ballot papers at a polling station as the 2024 general elections commence

In exclusive footage captured by media outlet Onua Fm, the young man was seen getting apprehended by the police

In the video, he was handcuffed by law enforcement as the crowd present at the scene looked on with interest as the drama unfolded

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man has been apprehended at a polling station in Atwima Foase during the 2024 general elections for being in possession of 76 ballot papers.

A man arrested in possession of ballot papers in a video. Photo source: onuafm

Source: Instagram

The arrest was captured in footage obtained exclusively by Onua FM, showing the suspect being restrained by law enforcement officers. In the video, the man was placed in handcuffs as a crowd observed.

The video was shared on Onua FM's official Instagram page, where it attracted significant public attention. Many Ghanaians expressed their disapproval of the act, which has raised questions regarding illegal electoral practices.

Ghanaian man gets condemned

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

garmookwaw said:

"NPP or NDC ,name them."

kuzoonii46 wrote:

"Put him in prison for the rest of his life."

princeankrah1112 said:

"I know some foolish beings will go to prison, ofui your life is more precious than the election."

maxidodj reacted:

"Gyimii saaa 😂😂😂😂😂 early this morning."

oyirifie_butik_ghana reacted:

"So who gave him 76 ballots? He just didn’t get it from nowhere."

adoma881 said:

"Oh look at this small boy"

Lordina Mahama sends message to husband

In a more heartwarming story amid election drama, John Mahama's wife, Lordina, has affectionately backed him.

In a social media post spotted by YEN.com.gh, the former first lady prayed for a favourable outcome in the ongoing elections as her husband eyes the presidency.

She mentioned that he had her full support, a move that pleased a lot of Ghanaians.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh