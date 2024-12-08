Founder and leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev Kusi Boateng has shared his views on the outcome of the presidential election

The man of God prophesied that NPP's flagbearer, Dr Bawumia would win the presidential election

However, speaking during a church service on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Rev Boateng said he did not lie about his prophecy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, founder and leader of Power Chapel Worldwide, has broken his silence on the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections.

Before the elections, the man of God predicted a resounding victory for the vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Saturday, December 7, elections.

Rev Kusi Boateng breaks silence after Bawumia concedes defeat to John Mahama. Photo credit: @Victor KUSI Boateng/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, results so far from major polling stations across the country indicate that the flagbearer of the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC( has decisively won the election.

Consequently, Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conceded defeat to John Mahama.

Reacting to the news of the outcome of the elections, Rev Kusi Boateng said his prophesy was right and divine.

“I saw right, I heard right but the opposite occurred; let God be true and all men be liars," he said.

Ghanaians react to Rev Kusi Boateng's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions of netizens to Rev Kusi Boateng's video.

@Ghnathaniel wrote:

"He still has confidence to speak eiiii."

@MacroOriental also wrote:

"It’s the people that are clapping for him that are shocking me. Your prophet just lied to you unprovoked. And you’re still sitting there clapping for him while he keeps lying."

@chiiksy said:

"If you know Bible well, if it was the Old Testament, they would put him to death. Thank God for Grace."

@___7seven also said:

"How can you see and hear rightly only for it to be false. If it's false, then it's not true. There is no falsehood in dealing with God."

Mahama takes a commanding lead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama is on course to win the 2024 presidential elections.

The former president reportedly won 14 regions out of 16, taking a commanding lead after polls closed at 5 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Ghanaians are currently waiting with bated breath for the Electoral Commissioner to announce the official results.

Source: YEN.com.gh