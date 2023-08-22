MzBel, in an interview on 3FM, revealed that she had missed ex-president John Mahama and was no longer in touch with him

The musician said she had Mahama's contact, but her attempts to reach him had failed as it was likely he had changed his number

MzBel and John Mahama used to have a good relationship, but rumours of an entanglement between them seem to have affected their relationship

Popular musician MzBel, in an interview on 3FM, made a revelation about her relationship with ex-president John Mahama. She expressed that she had been missing Mahama and their once close bond had faded, leaving them out of touch.

MzBel, Tracey Boakye, and ex-president Mahama in photos Photo Source: MzBel, John Mahama

Source: Facebook

MzBel shared that although she had Mahama's contact information, her efforts to reconnect with him had been unsuccessful. She said that this could be because Mahama had changed his phone number, making it difficult for her to reach out.

The singer and the former president had maintained a strong friendship in the past, but rumours hinting at a more complex relationship between them seemingly took a toll on their connection. In 2020 MzBel had a much-publicised beef with actress Tracey Boakye, with both accusing each other of being in a relationship with Mahama. MzBel openly acknowledged that these speculations might have contributed to the strained state of their relationship.

MzBel's comments on Mahama sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Evans Blay commented:

Elections is near they have started.see this time around it won’t work .trust me

Senayah Enoch wrote:

There are some people you should never allow into your inner circle.no matter what...you will pay for it for the rest of your life.

Sam Koby Kyls reacted:

Chairman will forever regret crossing paths with these girls.

Lil Win on John Mahama

In another story, Lil Win, in an interview, disclosed that former president John Mahama advised him against involving himself in politics in 2016.

According to the actor, Mahama told him he was too young to risk his bright future and career by dabbling in the game of politics.

Lil Win mentioned that since then, he has vowed not to involve himself in politics like his colleagues Agya Koo, Big Akwess, and others are doing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh