Lil Win, in an interview, complained about how expensive schooling was in the country and explained why he had made fees at his school cheaper

The actor, who is the proprietor of Great Minds International school, said he had subsidised boarding fees at his school to only GH¢200

Lil Win expressed pride in the progress his school had made so far, sharing his joy about his latest batch of graduates who completed their BECE exams

Popular actor and founder of Great Minds International School, Lil Win, in an interview, raised his concerns about the soaring costs of education in the country. He highlighted the financial burden placed on families and explained the reasons behind his decision to make fees more affordable at his own school.

Ghanaian Actor Lil Win at his school Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Lil Win expressed his worry over the escalating expenses associated with schooling in the country. He emphasized how many families struggled to provide quality education for their children due to the high fees charged by educational institutions. This concern prompted him to take action and implement policies at his own school that would make education affordable for students.

The actor and entrepreneur proudly announced that he had taken steps to alleviate this burden for parents and guardians. He revealed that his school, Great Minds International School, charges significantly reduced boarding fees, slashing the costs to an affordable GH¢200. This move, he said, was expected to make quality education more accessible to a broader range of students and lighten the financial load on families.

Lil Win shared his satisfaction with the progress his school has achieved thus far. He beamed with pride as he spoke about the recent batch of graduates who successfully completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the students and the school's faculty.

Lil Win expresses love for education

In a similar story, Lil Win, in an old interview with Abro GH TV, addressed some negative comments from fellow actor Oboy Siki and said he was rather interested in investing in building schools.

Oboy Siki previously referred to the building as one made for local gods, rubbishing its quality.

Addressing the comments, Lil Win said he did not have a problem with what the actor said as that is his opinion, adding that he does not fancy mansions.

Source: YEN.com.gh