Dr Edward Omane Boamah has promised to work hard to secure victory for the NDC in 2024 in a letter to accept his appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the party

Dr Omane Boamah replaces Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who has held the position since 2019

He also promised to commit to working loyally, cooperatively and strategically with the team to help bring the NDC back to power in January 2025

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah as the party's Director of Elections and IT for the 2024 polls.

His appointment, and others, was announced in a press statement issued by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Dr Omane Boamah takes over from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who has been NDC Director of Elections and IT since 2019.

Omane Boamah promises to deliver victory to the NDC

In his acceptance letter, Dr Omane Boamah said he was excited about the appointment.

He promised to work hard to secure victory for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, the opposition party's flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.

"With my experience as the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and my understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, I commit to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 07, 2025," he said.

He said he would lead the party to repeat the 2012 victory in 2024 to enable the NDC to build a better Ghana.

